Photo: Ministry of Defense

Paper officer and combatant certificates may be lost, damaged, or stolen—and in such a case, the question arises of how to restore them. The Ministry of Defense has prepared detailed explanations on where to apply and whether a fine will have to be paid, reports UNN.

The good news is that this (the loss of documents—Ed.) does not mean losing the status or rights confirmed by the certificate, since the relevant information is stored in electronic registers and record-keeping systems. However, despite the development of the Diia, Reserve+ and Army+ digital services, some procedures still require a paper document - the ministry emphasized.

How to restore a combatant certificate

A combatant certificate (UBD) is the main document confirming the holder’s right to a number of benefits and social guarantees.

There is no fine for losing a UBD certificate, since it is not a military registration document.

Procedure for restoring a combatant certificate

To restore a UBD certificate, active-duty servicemembers must submit a report to the commander of their military unit, while those discharged from military service must apply to the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC and SP) where they are registered.

The list of documents attached to the report or application for a new UBD certificate varies depending on the reasons for which it was lost.

In the event of the loss or theft of a UBD certificate:

a copy of the lost (stolen) certificate, if available;

the coupon sheet and a copy thereof;

a copy of the first page of the passport (passport in card form);

two color photographs measuring 3×4 cm on matte paper; the face must occupy 65–70% of the photograph.

It is not necessary to attach a document confirming the registration with the National Police of a report concerning the loss or theft of the UBD certificate, or a notice about the loss or theft published in print media.

If the UBD certificate is unfit for use:

the damaged certificate;

the coupon sheet;

a copy of the first page of the passport (passport in card form);

two color photographs measuring 3×4 cm on matte paper; the face must occupy 65–70% of the photograph.

If the UBD certificate was destroyed while carrying out combat or service tasks, it is restored on the basis of an official investigation. The servicemember must submit an application and two color photographs measuring 3×4 cm on matte paper.

Defenders released from captivity do not need to attach materials from an official investigation to their application. If the certificate is absent, a new one is issued solely on the basis of their application.

If the status was obtained by a decision of a commission established by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs (combatants serving in volunteer formations), the package of documents must be sent to the email address [email protected], while the photographs must be sent by mail via JSC "Ukrposhta" to the Ministry of Veterans Affairs at the following address: 12 Muzeinyi Lane, Kyiv, 01001.

If the combatant’s data is already included in the Unified State Register of War Veterans, an electronic veteran’s certificate can be generated in the Diia application. This certificate has the same legal force as the paper version, so it can be used without restrictions.

How to restore an officer’s certificate

An officer’s certificate is an official document confirming that a person is serving or has served in officer positions. After this certificate is issued, another military registration document (military ID) is withdrawn and destroyed.

An officer’s certificate confirms service in officer positions

An officer’s certificate is also an official service document. Therefore, after discharge, it may not be retained if, under the applicable procedure, it is subject to withdrawal.

To restore a lost or damaged officer’s certificate, one must immediately report the matter to their direct commander and submit a report with written explanations of the circumstances of the document’s loss (or the need for its replacement).

In the event of loss, the commander of the military unit must order an official investigation. After the official investigation has been conducted, the military unit must compile a package of documents:

a report requesting reissuance (replacement), including the circumstances of the loss of the officer’s certificate (if the document has been lost);

a copy of the passport;

a copy of the certificate confirming receipt of an individual tax identification number;

a matte photograph measuring 3×4 cm;

the damaged document or its remnants (if available);

an extract from the order on the results of the official investigation (if the document has been lost).

This package of documents must be sent to the personnel service of the military command authority to which the military unit is subordinate.

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