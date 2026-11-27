The government has allocated UAH 495.8 million to purchase mobile shelters for border crossing points. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Russia is systematically attacking border infrastructure through which people and vehicles move every day. It is important that, during an attack, both those crossing the border and employees - Koretskyi stressed.

According to him, the purchases are being carried out by the regional restoration services in the Odesa, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.

Poland evacuated two border crossing points near the border with Ukraine due to Russian attacks - Tusk