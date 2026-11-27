Mobile shelters will be installed at checkpoints in Ukraine — how much funding was allocated for the purchases
Kyiv • UNN
Almost half a billion will be allocated for the purchase of mobile shelters for checkpoints. They will be installed in five border regions.
The government has allocated UAH 495.8 million to purchase mobile shelters for border crossing points. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.
Russia is systematically attacking border infrastructure through which people and vehicles move every day. It is important that, during an attack, both those crossing the border and employees
According to him, the purchases are being carried out by the regional restoration services in the Odesa, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia and Volyn regions.
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