Powerful storms, torrential rains, floods and snowfalls swept across a large part of the United States during the Thanksgiving holiday, leaving more than 900,000 homes and businesses without power and causing widespread transportation disruptions. The Associated Press reports, UNN writes.

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According to the FlightAware service, adverse weather conditions delayed more than 2,200 flights, while more than 400 others were canceled.

A state of emergency was declared in New Jersey and parts of New York. Rescue workers evacuated people from flooded vehicles, while strong winds brought down trees, destroyed construction scaffolding and disrupted rail service.

Due to the bad weather, organizers of the traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponed the event to Saturday, November 28, for the first time in its history.

Coastal flooding and snowfalls in the central states

On the East Coast, storm surge caused flooding in communities from North Carolina to New Jersey. The city of Avalon experienced one of the largest floods in its history.

Thanksgiving Day under threat: storms in the U.S. lead to parade cancellations, thousands of flights delayed

Meanwhile, in California, record-high tides forced authorities to evacuate residents from several coastal areas. A massive wave destroyed part of a pier in the city of Pacifica, while damage to railway tracks led to the suspension of train services on several routes.

The central US states are suffering from heavy snowfall. St. Louis received 18.5 cm of snow, while in some parts of Missouri the snow cover reached nearly 36 cm. In the city of Wentzville, the roof of an ice arena collapsed; it was empty at the time of the incident.

The US National Weather Service warned that dangerous weather conditions along the Pacific Coast would continue on Friday.

For the first time in history, New York postponed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade due to the threat of a powerful storm