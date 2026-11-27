In the U.S. state of New Mexico, 26-year-old pregnant inmate Rebecca Taylor escaped custody after taking a service vehicle while returning to prison following a medical examination. BBC reports, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred in Albuquerque, when corrections officers were transporting Taylor and another inmate after a prenatal checkup. The other woman was able to leave the vehicle during the incident.

Law enforcement later found the stolen vehicle and the escapee's prison jumpsuit. Taylor herself is still being sought.

All prisons in the state temporarily closed following the escape

Following the incident, enhanced security measures were temporarily introduced at all correctional facilities in New Mexico. Restrictions on inmate movement and a ban on visits remain in effect at the prison where Taylor was being held.

It is known that the woman is in her second trimester of pregnancy. She was imprisoned on numerous theft charges, including burglary.

Several law enforcement agencies have joined the search for the escapee. The public was urged not to approach the woman if she is found and to immediately notify the police.

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