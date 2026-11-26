Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect around the clock in a number of Ukraine’s regions. Ukrenergo reported that between 0.5 and 3.5 groups are planned to be disconnected, UNN reports.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 27:

• for industry — capacity limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 0.5 to 3.5 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages may last from 2 to 14 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible - Ukrenergo concluded.

After new Russian attacks, seven regions were partially left without electricity