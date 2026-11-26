On November 27, schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
On November 27, outage schedules will be in effect for all consumers in a number of regions. Due to the attacks, there may be no electricity for 2 to 14 hours.
Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect around the clock in a number of Ukraine’s regions. Ukrenergo reported that between 0.5 and 3.5 groups are planned to be disconnected, UNN reports.
How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 27:
• for industry — capacity limitation schedules;
• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 0.5 to 3.5 groups).
It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow the outages may last from 2 to 14 hours.
The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible
After new Russian attacks, seven regions were partially left without electricity26.11.26, 10:49 • 4750 views