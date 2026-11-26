Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump said that during talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, considerable attention was paid to the issue of ending Russia’s “military aggression against territories throughout Europe,” reports UNN.

Details

The U.S. president also emphasized that he hoped a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine would be concluded soon.

During my conversations in China with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, I spent a great deal of time talking about how I would like President Putin to stop all military aggression against territories throughout Europe — hoping that an Agreement could be reached between Russia and Ukraine, and reached quickly. I truly believe there is a real possibility of this — thousands of people are being killed every month, a veritable bloodbath — and this will be a Great Honor for everyone! It was my honor to meet last evening at Mar-a-Lago with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, where a great many topics were discussed and where I briefed him on my talks with President Putin — Trump wrote.

Trump and Rutte called on Russia not to expand the war