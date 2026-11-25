In January–October 2026, Ukraine increased its oil exports in monetary terms 11-fold, to $269 million. Physical supply volumes grew eightfold, exceeding 422,000 tonnes. The main buyers of Ukrainian crude were Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

UNN looked into how much Ukraine earns from oil sales, why it is forced to export crude instead of finished fuel, and what consequences this may have for the country’s economy and energy security.

Ukraine sets oil export records

According to data from the State Customs Service, over the first ten months of 2026 Ukraine exported 422,779 tonnes of oil to European Union countries, with a total value of approximately $269 million. During the same period last year, export value amounted to just $24.2 million.

For Ukraine’s oil-producing industry, the current figures are unprecedented. In 2021, Ukraine sold about 90,000 tonnes of oil abroad, while in full-year 2025 it exported 181,000 tonnes. Thus, in the first ten months of 2026, the country exported more than 2.3 times as much crude oil as in the entire previous year.

If we look at the dynamics of Ukrainian oil exports, we will see the following:

According to estimates by oil market analysts, by the end of 2026 Ukrainian oil exports could reach half a million tonnes, which would be an all-time high.

However, it should be noted immediately that an increase in exports does not mean a proportional rise in production. To a significant extent, this concerns the redirection to foreign markets of crude that could previously have been used to produce fuel domestically.

Who buys Ukrainian oil around the world

Virtually all Ukrainian oil exports in 2026 went to three European Union countries. Slovakia remains the largest buyer, accounting for more than two-thirds of the value of supplies.

Over the year, the value of Ukrainian oil supplies to Slovakia increased approximately eightfold, while supplies to Romania rose nearly 38-fold. Hungary became a new export destination compared with the same period in 2025.

Ukrainian suppliers are also considering entering the markets of Poland and the Czech Republic. Negotiations with potential buyers are already under way.

Expanding the geography of exports would allow Ukrainian oil-producing companies to reduce their dependence on individual buyers. At present, however, the high concentration of supplies creates risks related to changes in demand, contract terms and the availability of refining capacity in partner countries.

How much Ukraine sells its oil for abroad

Based on the total value and physical volume of exports, the average calculated value of a tonne of Ukrainian oil over the first ten months of 2026 was approximately $636, or about $87 per barrel. However, the value of individual consignments may vary depending on the characteristics of the crude, its density, sulphur content, delivery terms, logistics costs and global market conditions.

According to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), in October 2026 the average spot price of Brent crude was approximately $124 per barrel. However, it would be incorrect to directly compare this figure with the average value of Ukrainian exports over the ten-month period because of the different reporting periods and characteristics of the crude. In addition, Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy and Environmental Protection set the actual sale price of oil and gas condensate for calculating the rent payment for October 2026 at UAH 35,440.15 per tonne, excluding VAT.

Why Ukraine increased its exports of crude oil

One of the main reasons for the rapid growth in exports was the impact of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s oil-refining industry.

According to Gennadiy Kobal, director of ExPro Consulting, operations at the Kremenchuk Oil Refinery were halted in 2026 as a result of Russian shelling. Before the full-scale war began, the enterprise provided a significant share of domestic gasoline and diesel fuel production. Damage to oil-refining facilities substantially limited the possibilities for using domestically produced crude.

Oil-producing companies cannot suspend their production processes without consequences due to a lack of domestic demand. Reducing production would mean lost revenue, a deterioration in companies’ financial condition, and the need for additional expenditures to restore production later. Therefore, exports have become one of the main ways to preserve the industry’s operations. Selling oil abroad allows companies to obtain funds to finance ongoing operations, pay taxes, maintain equipment, and invest in production.

Why Ukraine Sells Oil Instead of Finished Fuel

The problem of dependence on imported petroleum products existed in Ukraine even before the full-scale war began. Domestic production did not meet all the needs of the internal market, particularly for diesel fuel. Following the Russian invasion in 2022 and the damage to oil-refining infrastructure, this dependence increased substantially.

One possible alternative to the direct export of crude could have been tolling—the processing of oil abroad under a tolling arrangement.

Under this model, a Ukrainian company transfers oil to a foreign refinery for processing, pays for the relevant services, and receives finished petroleum products for subsequent sale. However, according to industry publications, European refineries did not show sufficient interest in this form of cooperation with Ukrainian companies. As a result, producers focused on the direct sale of crude, while domestic-market needs are met mainly by purchasing finished petroleum products abroad.

How Much Ukraine Spends on Fuel Imports

According to the A-95 Consulting Group, from January through October 2026, Ukraine imported approximately 5.3 million tonnes of diesel fuel, 3% more than during the same period last year. Imports of motor gasoline increased by 12% over the same period, reaching 1.42 million tonnes.

The largest gasoline suppliers during the ten months of 2026 were:

Lithuania — 460,000 tonnes;

Poland — 290,000 tonnes;

Romania — 280,000 tonnes;

Germany — 180,000 tonnes;

Greece — 110,000 tonnes.

One of the key suppliers of diesel fuel remains the Polish ORLEN concern, which sent more than 1.4 million tonnes of the relevant products to Ukraine during the ten months.

In addition, according to data from the DiXi Group analytical center, during the first half of 2026 alone, Ukraine spent $4.6 billion on imports of oil and non-crude petroleum products. Compared with the same period in 2025, expenditures increased by 63.5%. During the same period, exports of crude oil and crude petroleum products brought Ukraine approximately $98.6 million.

In other words, spending on the purchase of non-crude petroleum products abroad during the first half of the year exceeded the value of crude-oil exports by nearly 47 times. Although these commodity categories cannot be compared entirely, this ratio demonstrates the scale of Ukraine’s dependence on external supplies.

Will Rising Oil Exports Affect Fuel Prices at Gas Stations?

An increase in the volume of Ukrainian oil sold abroad does not, by itself, create the conditions for lower retail fuel prices.

Given the high dependence on imports, gasoline and diesel prices at Ukrainian gas stations are determined primarily by prices on European petroleum-product markets, the hryvnia’s exchange rate against foreign currencies, the tax burden, transportation costs, and trade markups. Rising global prices or disruptions to international supply chains may lead to higher fuel prices in Ukraine regardless of domestic oil-production volumes.

Restoring domestic refining could strengthen competition in the fuel market and reduce certain logistics costs. However, having its own refineries does not automatically guarantee cheaper fuel, since its cost depends on many economic factors.

Fuel continues to get cheaper: where drivers can save up to 450 hryvnias per tank

What the Ukrainian economy gains and loses from crude oil exports

Crude oil exports provide Ukraine with foreign-currency revenues, help support the operation of the oil-producing industry, preserve jobs, and develop trade relations with EU countries. However, the lack of sufficient domestic refining capacity limits the creation of added value in Ukraine.

Oil refining would allow Kyiv to produce gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, bitumen, and other products used in transport, industry, and construction. When Ukraine exports raw materials and purchases finished petroleum products, a significant portion of the economic activity associated with refining takes place outside the country.

Energy security remains a separate problem. Dependence on external suppliers makes the Ukrainian market sensitive to international crises, shortages of petroleum products, and logistical restrictions.

Will Ukraine be able to restore its own oil refining in 2027?

Experts explain that the further development of Ukraine's oil industry will depend on the security situation, the possibilities for restoring industrial enterprises, access to financing, and the economic viability of investments. One potential avenue could be the development of small and modular oil refineries. However, it is important to understand that such projects require substantial capital investment, modern technologies, compliance with environmental requirements, and the provision of appropriate-quality finished fuel.

Another option is to deepen cooperation with European oil refining companies, including seeking partners to implement joint investment projects.

However, in the short term, crude oil exports will remain one of the ways for Ukraine's oil-producing industry to adapt to wartime conditions.