The Israeli Yashar party, led by former military commander Gadi Eisenkot, said on November 24 that it had agreed to sign a coalition deal with a right-wing opposition party in an effort to form a government after last month's election. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

The Yashar party said Eisenkot met with Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Israel Our Home party, earlier on Tuesday, and that they agreed on a deal afterward, marking the first such alliance since the election.

The Israeli parliament was sworn in on November 10 without a new government following the October 27 election, which deprived Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of a majority but left others with no clear path to power.

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, while Netanyahu remains acting prime minister.

Netanyahu's center-right Likud party, in alliance with far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, outperformed expectations in the election but still lost its majority. It now holds 53 of the 120 seats in the Knesset.

Eisenkot's center-right Yashar party and its coalition partners, including Lieberman, hold only 48 seats. But they have potential allies among parties representing Israel's Arab minority, which hold 19 seats and support Eisenkot in his fierce opposition to Netanyahu.

The deal between Eisenkot, whose party won 21 seats in parliament, and Lieberman, whose party won 7 seats, came as a surprise because Lieberman had openly stated his opposition to forming a government with the support of Arab parties, as well as to a national unity government with Netanyahu.

Lieberman had also stated that his main goal was to remove Netanyahu from power.

Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government under his 28-day mandate, but he may request a 14-day extension. If he fails, Netanyahu will get a chance. If no one can form a government, new elections will be held next year.

Negotiations are also continuing between Eisenkot, some of his partners in the "change bloc," and Likud over the formation of a national unity government.

The center-left Democrats party, which won 8 seats in parliament, separately announced that it was suspending negotiations with Eisenkot in connection with progress in his talks with Netanyahu's Likud party on a possible national unity government and "in view of the deadlock in negotiations over the formation of a 'government of change.'"

Yair Golan, head of the Democrats, said he preferred a government without Netanyahu but with Arab parties.

The end of the Netanyahu era: Israel’s president tasked Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government