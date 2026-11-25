During the night of Wednesday, November 25, several Russian oil refineries came under attack. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

In particular, strikes were reported on facilities in Samara, Novokuybyshevsk, and Syzran.

The footage shows large-scale fires in the vicinity of the facilities.

To remind

The day before, Russian dictator Putin complained that Ukraine continues to attack Russian oil refineries despite a request from U.S. President Donald Trump. He threatened retaliation and ordered that their protection be strengthened.

The Defense Forces confirmed the strike on Lukoil’s oil refinery in Perm, more than 1,500 km from Ukraine’s border.