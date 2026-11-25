Russia reported attacks on three oil refineries at once
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of November 25, strikes were reported on oil refineries in Samara, Novokuybyshevsk, and Syzran. Large-scale fires broke out at the sites.
During the night of Wednesday, November 25, several Russian oil refineries came under attack. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels and local public groups.
Details
In particular, strikes were reported on facilities in Samara, Novokuybyshevsk, and Syzran.
The footage shows large-scale fires in the vicinity of the facilities.
To remind
The day before, Russian dictator Putin complained that Ukraine continues to attack Russian oil refineries despite a request from U.S. President Donald Trump. He threatened retaliation and ordered that their protection be strengthened.
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