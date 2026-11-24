Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP

On Tuesday, American leader Donald Trump presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani—his former personal attorney, who was disbarred because of his attempts to help the U.S. president overturn the results of the 2020 election, reports UNN, citing The Guardian.

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The Presidential Medal of Freedom is one of the highest civilian honors in the United States; it is usually awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to world peace, the protection of U.S. national interests, or important cultural initiatives.

On Monday, 82-year-old Giuliani told Steve Bannon that the U.S. president would present him with the award on Tuesday—more than a year after Trump announced his intention to honor him in this way.

"I am certainly deeply moved, and it is a great honor for me not simply to receive this award, but to receive it from his hands," Giuliani said in a conversation with Bannon.

According to Trump's schedule, the presentation ceremony was held behind closed doors, without members of the media present. However, before the event began, the White House released a video montage dedicated to Giuliani, stating that he had left an "indelible mark on American history."

After the ceremony, Rudy Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, told reporters that it was "extremely moving" for him to see his father receive the award from Trump.

Trump pardoned Rudy Giuliani and other figures in the 2020 election case - media

"I think what Rudy Giuliani has done over the past six years will go down in history as one of the most important legal missions any attorney has ever undertaken. To defend the president of the United States from certain malicious forces that exist in the world... I am very proud of my father," Andrew Giuliani said.

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Giuliani served as mayor of New York during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Thanks to his leadership, he gained worldwide recognition and received the nickname "America's mayor."

After completing his term as mayor, he ran for the Republican Party's presidential nomination in the 2008 election, but ended his campaign because of poor results in the early stages of the primaries.

In the decades that followed the September 11 events, Giuliani's reputation suffered repeated blows—partly because of his loyalty to Trump. Because he spread Trump's false claims about election fraud, Giuliani lost his law license. He also settled a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit filed by polling-place workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss after he baselessly accused them of election fraud.

Ex-Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani to receive Medal of Freedom – Trump

In 2023, Giuliani filed for bankruptcy after settling a $148 million defamation lawsuit, although a judge later dismissed the bankruptcy case.

In 2025, Giuliani also settled a long-running billion-dollar lawsuit initiated by voting equipment manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems.

In addition, Giuliani pleaded not guilty to state-level charges in Georgia and Arizona related to attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election; however, both cases were later dismissed.

During his second term, Trump posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk, as well as Wells Crowther—a stock trader and volunteer firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks while saving people.