Ex-Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani to receive Medal of Freedom – Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and advisor to Donald Trump, will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. This is the highest civilian award in the United States.

Ex-Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani to receive Medal of Freedom – Trump

Rudy Giuliani will be awarded the highest award of the United States of America. This was announced by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN with reference to the White House.

Details

Trump noted that as President of the United States, he is pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, "the greatest mayor in New York history, and an equally great American patriot, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award."

Details regarding the time and place will follow. Thank you for your attention to this topic. Let's make America great again

- Trump stated.

Context

Rudy Giuliani is a member of the US Republican Party who served as mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001. He later served as an advisor to Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. Giuliani was a member of Trump's legal team during his first presidency from 2018 to 2020.

He was one of the central figures in the scandal surrounding the phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump in July 2019, when the American president demanded an investigation into Hunter Biden's case. Rudy Giuliani represented Trump in court regarding the allegedly stolen 2020 elections.

Giuliani ordered to pay $148 mln to Georgia election workers in defamation trial16.12.23, 02:20 • 35730 views

Yehor Brailian

PoliticsNews of the World
Republican Party (United States)
White House
Donald Trump
United States