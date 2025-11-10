Trump pardoned Rudy Giuliani and other figures in the 2020 election case - media

US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and a number of other key figures accused in the case of attempts to falsify the results of the 2020 US presidential election, American pardon lawyer Ed Martin said, UNN reports with reference to The Hill.

Details

Ed Martin, a government pardon attorney, issued a proclamation late Sunday night listing dozens of individuals who received pardons "for certain crimes related to the 2020 presidential election."

"This proclamation puts an end to a grave national injustice committed against the American people following the 2020 presidential election and continues the process of national reconciliation," the proclamation reads.

The list includes several prominent individuals associated with the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results: Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Boris Epshteyn, and others, the publication writes.

The pardon states that it "does not extend to US President Donald Trump."

The text states that the pardon was signed on November 7.

Ex-Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani to receive Medal of Freedom – Trump