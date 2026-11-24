Hayden Panettiere. Photo: Reuters

After the death of actress Hayden Panettiere, an inheritance worth at least $6 million remains. TMZ reported this, citing legal documents, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian athlete Wladimir Klitschko — Hayden's daughter Kaya's father — filed a petition with the court to appoint Melissa Moskal Benchivenga as the administrator of the estate. Melissa works as a tax and financial consultant.

The apartment where actress Hayden Panettiere died is up for rent again

The documents state that Hayden died without leaving a will. She owned personal property worth approximately $5.2 million, as well as real estate valued at slightly more than $1 million. The total value of the estate is $6,232,119.

Reminder

Hayden died in August in South Carolina as a result of an accidental overdose.