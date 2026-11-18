Hayden Panettiere

The Airbnb accommodation in South Carolina where Hayden Panettiere died is accepting bookings again. After the tragedy occurred there—the actress’s death as a result of an overdose—the property was unavailable for rent for several months, UNN reports, citing TMZ.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located in the Judson Mill Lofts complex in the city of Greenville. The rental listing shows a pull-out sofa—presumably the one Hayden slept on before her death.

One guest who recently stayed at the property said that during the stay, he learned that Hayden had died there. However, the guest noted that the apartment was "clean" and that he was "very satisfied with the stay."

Klitschko filed for temporary guardianship of his daughter after the death of Hayden Panettiere

As TMZ previously reported, Hayden died at the property on August 16; it was later established that the cause of death was an accidental overdose of narcotic substances.

The actress moved into the accommodation with her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, the day before she was found dead. On Sunday, Brian’s brother came to the property; upon discovering that Hayden was unresponsive, he called the police.

Details and the preliminary cause of Hayden Panettiere’s death have become known

According to the police report, during questioning, Brian handed law enforcement a bag containing pills that had been in Hayden’s possession. The forensic examiner determined that the cause of death was an overdose of drugs containing fentanyl.

After Hayden’s death, the Airbnb property was unavailable for rent for several weeks, but it was recently reopened to visitors.