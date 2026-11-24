The enemy attacked Odesa region on the evening of Tuesday, November 24. This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, two people were killed as a result of the shelling: a 41-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. Three more people were injured, including a 12-year-old child.

Civilian infrastructure, a private house, an industrial building, and passenger cars were damaged. ... All relevant services are working at the sites of the strikes. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime committed by russia against the civilian population - Kiper stated.

For its part, the State Emergency Service clarified that the russian attack caused a warehouse to catch fire.

In Odesa district, an industrial building and three passenger cars were damaged by a strike, and a fire broke out, which emergency responders promptly extinguished. ... In the city of Podilsk, a strike was recorded in an open area, damaging a garage and two passenger cars - rescuers said.

Recall

In Odesa region, following the latest enemy shelling, the number of local accidents in the power grid increased 15-fold.

The strike on Odesa Oblast caused a fire at a furniture company; there are casualties