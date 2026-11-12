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The strike on Odesa Oblast caused a fire at a furniture company; there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Four people were injured in the attack, and two were hospitalized. A building, a high-rise apartment block, and cars were damaged, and a truck was destroyed.

The strike on Odesa Oblast caused a fire at a furniture company; there are casualties

The enemy attacked the Odesa region on the evening of Thursday, November 12. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that four people were injured as a result of the strike. A fire broke out in an administrative and production building covering an area of 1,300 sq. m; windows in a multi-story building and two passenger cars were damaged, and a truck with a trailer was destroyed.

In turn, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper clarified that the fire resulted from a strike on the production building of a furniture company.

According to preliminary data, four people suffered burns of varying degrees of severity, and two of the injured were hospitalized. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance

- Kiper added.

Reminder

As a result of russia’s strike on a market in Chornomorsk, one person was killed and 11 others were injured. Nine people were hospitalized, four of them in serious condition.

A man was killed and a woman injured in a Russian strike in the south of Odesa region10.11.26, 23:16 • 4692 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine