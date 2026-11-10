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A man was killed and a woman injured in a Russian strike in the south of Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

A Russian attack damaged infrastructure and the residential sector in the south of Odesa region. A 69-year-old man was killed, and a 70-year-old woman was hospitalized.

A man was killed and a woman injured in a Russian strike in the south of Odesa region

One person was killed and another injured as a result of a combined enemy strike on the south of Odesa region. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the attack damaged infrastructure facilities and residential areas, including a three-story residential building, a tire service center and a car wash.

A 69-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were at a bus stop during the attack. The man died at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized with multiple injuries. Doctors are providing all the necessary medical assistance

- Kiper stated.

He added that efforts to deal with the aftermath are ongoing at the sites of the strikes.

Reminder

The day before, as a result of Russia's attack on Odesa, three people were killed and at least three others were injured. A warehouse, a house and a garage were damaged.

The enemy's evening attack on Odesa claimed a person's life07.11.26, 23:15 • 10359 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Odesa