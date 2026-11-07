The enemy's evening attack on Odesa claimed a person's life

The enemy attacked Odesa on the evening of Saturday, November 7. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, one person was killed as a result of the attack. In addition, urban infrastructure was damaged.

Lysak also said that a private residential building was damaged during an enemy attack in the daytime.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out in an outbuilding - said the head of the Odesa CMA.

We remind you

On October 18, the roof of a multi-story residential building in Odesa was damaged as a result of a strike. A fire broke out. Two people were injured, including a child under 14.

Due to the Russian attack, parts of Odesa are experiencing internet connectivity problems