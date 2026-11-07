The enemy's evening attack on Odesa claimed a person's life
Kyiv • UNN
On Saturday evening, a person was killed in Odesa as a result of an enemy attack, and urban infrastructure was damaged. During the day, a private house was damaged.
The enemy attacked Odesa on the evening of Saturday, November 7. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, one person was killed as a result of the attack. In addition, urban infrastructure was damaged.
Lysak also said that a private residential building was damaged during an enemy attack in the daytime.
Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the enemy attack. A fire broke out in an outbuilding
We remind you
On October 18, the roof of a multi-story residential building in Odesa was damaged as a result of a strike. A fire broke out. Two people were injured, including a child under 14.
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