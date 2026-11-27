On November 28, schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
On November 28, electricity will be switched off for all consumers in queues 1 to 3. You may be left without electricity for 4–12 hours due to the consequences of the attacks.
Schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine tomorrow. Ukrenergo reported that 1 to 3 groups are planned to be switched off, reports UNN.
How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 28:
• for industry — capacity restriction schedules;
• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).
It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow’s outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.
The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible
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