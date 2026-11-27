Illustrative photo

Schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine tomorrow. Ukrenergo reported that 1 to 3 groups are planned to be switched off, reports UNN.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 28:



• for industry — capacity restriction schedules;

• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow’s outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.

The reason is the consequences of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore electricity to consumers as quickly as possible - the statement says.

Electricity situation by region — where it is most difficult