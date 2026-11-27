German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised US President Donald Trump for addressing kremlin head vladimir putin. UNN reports this, citing Der Spiegel.

Details

"Praise for US President Donald Trump from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his time in office has been rare. However, on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, Merz once again expressed words of gratitude to the US president," the publication notes.

"I was pleased to see that President Trump addressed Russia today and called on putin to stop the fighting. It is good that he is doing this. He is taking a clear position that we all share," Merz said.

According to him, Trump called on putin to stop all "military aggression" in Europe. On his online platform Truth Social, the US president commented on his meeting with putin in China last week.

Trump wants Putin to end aggression in Europe and quickly make peace with Ukraine

Merz also pointed out that the participants in the Coalition of the Willing agreed that Ukraine would need long-term security guarantees after a peace agreement is concluded. This refers to "security guarantees similar to Article 5," Merz said, meaning the mutual defense provision of the NATO treaty.

"We in the Coalition of the Willing also agree with the Americans on this issue," he added. However, the specific details of these guarantees remain unclear, the publication notes.

NATO Secretary General Rutte explained how and why Trump is testing Putin