During the night of November 27, explosions rang out and a fire broke out in the city of Efremov, Tula region, Russia, reportedly on the premises of a synthetic rubber plant that operates in the interests of Russia's military-industrial complex. ASTRA reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to a local resident, a drone struck the enterprise; air defense activity could be heard in the city, and the glow from the fire could be seen in the sky.

Earlier, a drone attack alert was announced in Efremov and nearby settlements in the Tula region.

What is known about the enterprise

The likely target of the attack was the Efremov Synthetic Rubber Plant, founded in 1933. The enterprise produces synthetic rubber and polymer materials.

On September 25, 2026, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already reported striking this enterprise, noting that it is involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, in particular for ballistic missiles of the Iskander system.

The enterprise was also attacked in December 2025, after which local authorities confirmed a fire at an industrial facility.

There is currently no official confirmation of the new strike or information about the extent of the damage to the plant.

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