Analysts from the Russia Matters research project at Harvard University have developed 4 scenarios for Russia’s development through 2030, taking into account the resilience of Putin’s regime and the country’s level of international isolation. The Moscow Times reports this, UNN writes.

Details

The study’s authors, Artur Martyrosyan and Simon Saradzhyan, consider the “Fortress Under Siege” scenario the most likely, estimating its probability at 55–59%.

It envisions the preservation of the current regime, prolonged confrontation with the West, economic stagnation, technological backwardness, and Russia’s final transformation into China’s raw-material appendage.

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Under this scenario, economic growth would not exceed 0.5–2%, educated Russians would continue to emigrate, and attempts to replace Western technologies with domestic developments would fail.

What other scenarios are the researchers considering

The “New Tilsit” scenario envisions Russia’s strategic victory in the war against Ukraine, peace on Moscow’s terms, and the de facto division of Europe into American and Russian spheres of influence.

The “String That Snapped” scenario envisions the gradual weakening of the regime due to military failures and economic decline. Another option — “Someone Made a Mistake” — allows for a split among Russia’s elites and an open struggle for power.

At the same time, the researchers caution that the weakening of the regime would not necessarily lead to Russia’s democratization, but could make it even more dangerous and unpredictable.

Analysts identify the main pillars of Putin’s rule as the cohesion and loyalty of Russia’s elites, financial stability, and political repression. By contrast, in their assessment, the population’s genuine support for the dictator plays a significantly smaller role.

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