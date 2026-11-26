In Slovakia, Livia Pavlikova, a lawmaker from the far-right Republic movement, posted an Instagram story in which she shoots an LGBT flag in GTA VI. Opposition forces reported her to the police, after which she called her action a joke. Denník SME and Plus report this, according to UNN.

Details

According to reports, Livia Pavlikova, a member of the far-right Republic party, posted a video while playing GTA VI in which her character shoots at a rainbow flag bearing the word "peace".

"We haven't found a single march yet—so far, just this," she commented on the footage with a face-with-tears-of-joy emoji.

She also set herself a goal: "I have 0% gaming experience, but 100% determination to find a Pride parade there," she wrote on Instagram on Thursday beneath a photo documenting the game's installation process.

This gaming episode quickly turned into a political issue. Pavlikova dismissed the criticism, claiming that it was only a computer game. At the same time, she played GTA VI even during a livestream for fans that she hosted together with MEP Milan Mazurek.

Various insinuations were also made during the livestream. After the MEP accidentally drove a car into the water, Pavlikova teased him: "What are you, an Indian who is afraid of water?".

The opposition Progressive Slovakia party reacted to moments from the livestream.

The party's lawmakers Plavakova and Sabo announced that they were filing a criminal complaint against Pavlikova. At the same time, they criticized not only the game footage itself but also the subsequent reactions toward people who drew attention to it.

Organizers of Pride marches throughout Slovakia also reacted to the situation. In their joint statement, they condemned Pavlikova's actions and drew attention to the danger of manifestations of hatred toward LGBT+ people. In their view, this is not simply innocent entertainment in a computer game, but behavior that should also be considered in a broader social context.

We remind you

A selection of great locations worth visiting in GTA VI has appeared. The state of Leonida has plenty of spots where one can hide from violence and crime.