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Ukrainian military personnel and veterans may receive grants for NMT preparation courses במסגרת the "Winter Admission" program. The Ministry of Defense explained how to obtain the funds and whether military personnel need permission from their commanders, reports UNN.

Details

The "Winter Admission" program for additional preparation for the 2027 admission campaign is currently underway at civilian higher education institutions.

Participants prepare for the National Multi-Subject Test (NMT) in Ukrainian language, mathematics, Ukrainian history, and one subject of their choice. At least 90 hours of classes are provided for each of the four subjects. The preparation may be in-person or online.

The course lasts from three to six months. Certain categories are provided with a grant to cover the cost of the course, as well as accommodation in a dormitory and a monthly allowance for the duration of their studies.

Who can take part in the "Winter Admission" program

Applications may be submitted by Ukrainian citizens who have completed a full general secondary education or are completing it during the current academic year and belong to one of the categories, including:

veterans and other persons discharged from military service after February 24, 2022;

citizens released from Russian captivity (military personnel and civilians);

active-duty military personnel who have the opportunity and desire to study and have the written consent of their command.

For military personnel, the opportunity to study does not mean that they cease performing their military service duties. Studying is possible only with the permission of the command, which is granted on the basis of a report and announced in an order by the commander of the military unit.

In addition, if a person has previously studied at a preparatory department or been enrolled in a higher education program, they should separately clarify with the admissions office of the selected university whether they may join the zero-year course במסגרת the "Winter Admission" program.

How to obtain a state grant for education

Participants who are active-duty military personnel, veterans, or persons released from captivity may apply for a state grant that will fully or partially cover the cost of studying in the zero-year course. The key condition is that the participant must be enrolled in full-time study.

The grant may be received once. Its amount is up to UAH 3,000 per month of study. If the grant covers the full cost of the course, the studies will be free of charge. If the grant covers part of the cost, the remainder must be paid independently.

Higher education institutions participating in the "Winter Admission" project provide dormitory places for full-time participants who do not have a permanent place of residence in the locality where the university is located.

Participants in these categories are also entitled to compensation for dormitory expenses of up to UAH 800 per month.

In addition, if they do not receive other payments from the state budget, they are also entitled to a monthly subsistence allowance for basic needs in the amount of one subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons—currently UAH 3,328 per month.

An exception regarding these payments is provided for children of veterans who have already received state assistance for education under CMU Resolution No. 318.

How to join the studies במסגרת the "Winter Admission" program

First, it is necessary to choose an institution from the list of program participants on the website of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. A total of 94 Ukrainian higher education institutions are participating in the program.

Next, the selected university’s website should be checked for:

whether enrollment for the «Winter Admission» program is open;

when to submit an application for enrollment in the zero-year course;

whether full-time or online study is available;

how much the zero-year course costs;

which documents confirm eligibility for the preferential category.

After that, an electronic application is submitted through the institution’s website. The motivation letter and attachments are sent to the email address specified by the institution.

Higher education institutions determine the application deadlines themselves. Enrollment takes place once or twice a year, as decided by the institution, no later than December 1 and/or March 1.

What completing the zero-year course provides

A student who has completed the curriculum and successfully passed the final examinations in all course subjects receives 15 additional points to their competitive score, provided that, in the year they receive the relevant certificate, they enroll in the same institution where they completed their preparation, in a specialty receiving special state support.

Admission to the first year is carried out through a competitive selection process in accordance with the rules of the admissions campaign.

"Winter Admission" in Ukraine: who the program is for and who can enroll in the preparatory course