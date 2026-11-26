russia is already completing preparations for a new massive strike on Ukraine. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media on November 26, UNN writes.

Unfortunately, the Russians are already completing preparations for a new massive strike, and, according to intelligence, the targets will again be energy and logistics, as well as critical infrastructure facilities in cities and communities - Zelenskyy reported following a conference call.

The President is awaiting a report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine "following communication with partners regarding the supply of air defense systems." "Interceptors for "Patriots" and "NASAMS" are the key task," he emphasized.

The situation at the front

"There was a separate report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front, primarily in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, and around the city. Specific tasks for our troops defending this area have been identified and must be fully implemented," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy announced new sanctions against russia

"We are also preparing new sanctions decisions against Russian enterprises and individuals involved in the production of their ballistic missiles. We will synchronize our steps with our partners. Thank you to everyone who helps!" the Head of State noted.

The situation in the energy sector — where it is most difficult

"The Russians continue to strike substations, overhead power lines, and the entire electricity supply network," Zelenskyy said, thanking "all repair crews, each and every person in energy companies, municipal services, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who are truly carrying out their tasks effectively and restoring electricity supplies after Russian strikes."

"As of today, the situation is particularly difficult in Dnipro, in the Dnipro district of the region, and also in Pavlohrad. All the forces necessary for repairs have been deployed. I would also note the work in Odesa and the region, in the Kharkiv region, in Konotop, and throughout the Sumy region. It is important that reserve equipment is available, the repair crews are skilled, and work continues 24/7," the President noted.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi separately reported that "this night, Russia attacked water supply facilities, heating networks, shopping centers, and residential buildings." "The strikes hit Kyiv and seven regions. At least ten people are known to have been injured," the Prime Minister said and listed the following:

in Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy attacked water utility facilities several times during the night. The Prime Minister emphasized, "This was a deliberate terrorist strike aimed at leaving people without water." In Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad, shopping centers caught fire as a result of the attacks;

in Zaporizhzhia, heating networks were targeted, and a water pipeline was damaged at an industrial enterprise;

in Kharkiv, a drone struck a multi-story residential building;

in Kyiv, there was a missile strike on civilian infrastructure.

"At sea near Odesa, the Russians attacked two foreign civilian vessels carrying more than 100,000 tons of grain," Koretskyi reported.

Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles; 87 of 113 drones neutralized