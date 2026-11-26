Russia launched ballistic missiles and 113 drones at Ukraine overnight on November 26. Eighty-seven unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia used to strike and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on November 26 (starting at 6:00 p.m. on November 25), the enemy attacked with Iskander-M/Zircon/S-400 ballistic missiles from Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions, as well as with 113 Shahed-type attack UAVs (76 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and Parody-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske.

How the air defense forces performed

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 87 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (52 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs, and drones of other types.

Impacts by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the falls of downed UAVs (debris) at 6 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Those killed in Kharkiv, a strike in Kyiv, and 18 wounded in the Zaporizhzhia region – the aftermath of Russia’s overnight attacks