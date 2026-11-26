In the Libyan port of Benghazi, security measures have begun to be strengthened after the destruction of the Russian missile corvette "Mercury" at the harbor, where other vessels carrying military cargo for the russian federation are located. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Satellite images that appeared after the operation by the Security Service of Ukraine in the Mediterranean Sea recorded the sunken Russian corvette and measures to block the harbor.

According to analysts, the strengthening of security measures may indicate fears of new attacks, as cargo vessels escorted by the "Mercury" remain in the port.

What the Russian vessels were carrying

According to Defense Express, vessels from Russia's "shadow fleet" were carrying trucks, MRAP-type armored vehicles, and infantry fighting vehicles.

Libya demands explanations from Ukraine regarding the sinking of the Russian corvette "Mercury"

The military equipment was probably intended for Russia's Africa Corps, supplies for which were provided, in particular, through the port of Benghazi.

Analysts also drew attention to the ASCALON vessel, which was damaged during the Ukrainian operation. It had previously been spotted in the Leningrad region while military equipment was being loaded.

Thus, according to the publication's assessment, the measures to protect the harbor may be connected not with the sunken corvette, but with an attempt to protect other Russian vessels and their military cargo.

Zelenskyy showed footage of an operation near Libya during which the Russian corvette "Mercury" was sunk