Jared Kushner called claims that Washington was pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disinformation and said that the United States is acting as a mediator in negotiations to end the war. He said this in an interview, UNN reports.

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According to Kushner, Washington continues to support Ukraine, including by providing it with intelligence. He also emphasized that the United States was Ukraine's largest donor during the war.

We have not put any pressure on President Zelenskyy or the Ukrainians. Our task is to be a mediator. In fact, we support them – Kushner said.

At the same time, he pointed to difficulties in coordinating the negotiating process with Europe. According to him, European leaders have different views and interests, making it difficult to form a unified position that they could represent during the negotiations.

Kushner called for taking the experience of the Minsk agreements into account

In Kushner's view, a future peace agreement should take into account the experience of previous agreements, including the Minsk agreements. The parties must clearly understand their obligations, the benefits of fulfilling them, and the consequences of violating the agreement.

Kushner also said that moscow views NATO as a threat and considers the deployment of Alliance forces evidence of an intention to inflict a strategic defeat on russia.

He suggested that, as part of a settlement of the war, some longstanding disagreements between russia and NATO could be eliminated, but did not specify what concrete steps would need to be taken to achieve this.

There will be no agreements to end the war without the consent of Ukraine and Europe – Kushner