Illustrative photo

Ukraine has simplified the official approval of new samples of domestically developed defense equipment for use by the military. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN reports.

Domestically developed defense equipment, including drones and electronic warfare systems, should reach the military as quickly as possible. That is why the Government today simplified codification, meaning the official approval of new samples for use by the military - the prime minister said.

According to Koretskyi, manufacturers of unmanned systems no longer need to wait until the military's need for their particular model is determined in order to begin codification. Electronic warfare systems that have successfully passed testing will be codified within 10 days on the basis of an act, without unnecessary documents, while the manufacturer will be responsible for the accuracy of the data. A clear procedure and timeframe for codification have also been established for explosives.

For Ukrainian manufacturers, this means less bureaucracy and clearer rules. They will be able to spend less time on paperwork and more on developing new equipment for the front - the prime minister summed up.

The Ministry of Defense codified the unique all-wheel drive motorcycle MUL.E