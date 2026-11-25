Ukraine is preparing to make electronic consignment notes (e-CMRs) the primary document for domestic road freight transportation. The government proposes switching to the new rules on June 1, 2027. The explanation is that the main goal of the reform is that e-CMRs will allow the state to monitor transportation, identify overloaded trucks, combat the shadow market, and track the movement of goods.

The e-CMR system is already operational, but businesses still have the right to use paper consignment notes. What the digitalization of freight transportation will mean for Ukraine — a successful fight against shadow logistics or additional costs for businesses — was examined by UNN.

What happened and when the new rules will take effect

On November 9, 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a bill on the mandatory use of electronic consignment notes during domestic freight transportation. On November 12, it became known that the government initiative had been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The bill was assigned No. 16223. The document provides for amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Road Transport."

The government expects that the transition period — until June 1, 2027 — will allow businesses and carriers to prepare software, electronic signatures, and internal document workflows.

Why Ukraine is switching to electronic consignment notes

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi explained the reform as necessary to reduce business costs, speed up settlements between transportation participants, and increase transparency in the transport sector. The Cabinet expects four main outcomes from it:

cost reduction. Businesses will no longer have to constantly print, send, and store large numbers of paper consignment notes;

faster settlements. The consignor, carrier, and consignee will be able to confirm the completion of transactions and prepare the necessary documents more quickly;

combating shadow transportation. The state will have greater opportunities to verify freight operations and identify violations;

controlling vehicle overloading. The weight and dimensions of vehicles will be recorded in the consignment notes. This should make it easier to identify trucks that violate established limits and damage road surfaces.

At the same time, the government also notes that inspectors are already able to check registered electronic consignment notes directly on the roads.

What will change for carriers and drivers

The bill provides for several significant innovations.

First, the electronic CMR will become the primary form of the document accompanying the cargo. Accordingly, all operations involving the consignment note will be confirmed only with a qualified electronic signature (QES).

Paper CMRs will be permitted only when it is technically impossible to issue an electronic one.

Second, even if the consignor is allowed to use the usual paper consignment note, they will have to create an electronic consignment note containing identical information within 24 hours.

In addition, the amendments stipulate that information about transportation will henceforth be entered into the state electronic system. They will apply both to professional transport companies and to businesses arranging the transportation of their own products, suppliers, consignors, and consignees.

What fines will have to be paid for violations

This is one of the most important legal nuances of the reform. Currently, the fine for transportation without the required documents is UAH 17,000. A fine specifically for the absence of an electronic CMR when a properly completed paper consignment note is available has not yet been established.

Currently, under Article 60 of the Law of Ukraine "On Road Transport," the transportation of passengers or cargo without the documents provided for by Articles 39 and 48 of this law entails an administrative and commercial fine amounting to 1,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens. In the case of freight transportation, liability under this provision rests with the motor carrier, and not automatically with the driver as an individual.

What information will be specified in the electronic CMR

The bill provides for more detailed completion of information about transportation.

Thus, it will be necessary to specify all the participants in the transportation: the consignor, consignee, customer, carrier, and freight forwarder, as well as fill in the fields containing the driver's personal details and enter the data from their driver's license.

In addition, the electronic waybill will have to include information about the vehicle, trailer, or semitrailer. As for the cargo being transported, its name, characteristics, and weight will be required. It will also be necessary to indicate information about the loading and unloading points along the route.

The system will also allow certain information to be provided to the National Police and state statistics authorities within the scope of their powers.

How the e-waybill system currently operates

Electronic waybills are not an entirely new technology for Ukraine. The country has already conducted a two-year experiment on implementing e-waybills. And after the Cabinet of Ministers adopted Resolution No. 720 dated June 4, 2026, the state system moved to permanent operation.

According to the relevant ministry, as of November 9, eight electronic document management operators had access to the system. As a result of the modernization, the general e-waybill form and nine types of accompanying acts became available, including documents for correcting information. The system's technical administrator is the state enterprise "Industry Center for Digitalization and Cybersecurity."

How a driver should present an electronic document during an inspection

In its clarification dated September 7, 2026, the Ministry for Development specified that a driver is not required to print a properly registered electronic waybill. It is sufficient to open the document on a smartphone, tablet, or another electronic device. An Ukrtransbezpeka inspector will independently check all the necessary information in the state system. The vehicle's state registration number may be used to search for the information.

However, there is an important detail: a document created in a commercial document management system does not necessarily yet have the status of an official e-waybill. For that, it must be successfully registered in the state system. If registration cannot be completed, a properly completed paper document must be used for the transportation.

How much the transition to electronic waybills will cost

Draft Law No. 16223 provides for the introduction of a fee for registering electronic goods-and-transport waybills. The amount and procedure for collecting such a fee are to be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.

For large transport companies, this issue is especially significant: even a relatively small registration fee for each document, given the large number of shipments, may become an additional expense item. Companies will also need to take into account the cost of electronic document management operators' services and adapting their own software.

The end of paper waybills: what problems and risks experts see in the reform

Despite the stated advantages, the initiative raises questions about the transport market's technical readiness.

Thus, Member of Parliament Nina Yuzhanina drew attention to the difficulties of transitioning amid the war, constant shelling, power outages, and communications problems. She emphasized the need to verify the readiness of the state system and businesses for the introduction of mandatory electronic document management.

This concerns a practical risk: transportation may take place in an area without stable mobile communications, while the requirement to register the waybill by the end of the day may be difficult to fulfill - the parliamentarian explained.

In addition, representatives of the European Business Association had previously called for further refinement of certain waybill forms and a sufficient transition period needed by businesses to adapt complex corporate information systems.

We remind you

As UNN reported, the State Tax Service of Ukraine introduced a new tool for VAT payers intended to help prevent the blocking of tax invoices.