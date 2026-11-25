Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Europe, with its manners and intentions, will sit down at the negotiating table on Ukraine and immediately put its feet on it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made this contemptuous statement, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

In addition, Russia’s top diplomat made a number of other statements about Europe and negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine:

"The European Commission regularly makes statements regarding Ukraine without proposing anything concrete";

"There have never been any contacts between Russia and the European Commission regarding negotiations on the Ukrainian crisis";

"Russia must first understand what role Europe intends to play in negotiations on Ukraine".

EU will join the next round of peace talks and assess progress based on Russia’s actions — von der Leyen

In addition

Meanwhile, Russian dictator’s adviser Yuri Ushakov said that Russia "has certain contacts with representatives of a number of European countries"

He noted that during these contacts, the position with which they would like to participate in negotiations on Ukraine is being discussed.

In addition, Putin’s adviser added that "no one from Russia is conducting negotiations with Zelenskyy".

We remind you

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that "a strong European team will take part in the next round of peace talks on Russia’s war against Ukraine, and the EU will assess progress based on Russia’s actions, not merely its words".