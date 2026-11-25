A strong European team will take part in the next round of peace talks on russia’s war against Ukraine, and the EU will assess progress based on Russia’s actions, not merely its words. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this during her speech to the European Parliament on November 25, UNN reports.

Details

"Our efforts serve one goal: we must give diplomacy the best chance of success. In recent weeks, we have seen renewed momentum in the peace talks. A strong European team will take part in the next round of negotiations. This is important, as Ukraine’s security directly affects our security. We will continue to support Ukraine and defend our interests. We will assess progress based on Russia’s actions, not merely its words. As discussed at last week’s meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Russia must agree to a winter ceasefire concerning energy infrastructure and to a truce to ensure the safe passage of food exports through the Black Sea. These would be important steps, as they would show that Russia is serious about negotiations," von der Leyen said.

On sanctions

"Sanctions remain our main tool for increasing the cost of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Sanctions are truly working; they are undermining the foundations of Russia’s war. And we have many indicators pointing to a deterioration in the outlook for the Russian economy," von der Leyen said, pointing to the adoption of the EU’s new 22nd package of sanctions against russia.

On Ukraine’s path to the EU

"We must all acknowledge that, even under the immense pressure of war, Ukraine continues to reform. It has strengthened its institutions and taken important steps toward its European future. Therefore, we are on track to open the final two negotiating clusters on accession later this year," the European Commission president noted.

"This is a clear message to the people of Ukraine: we belong together! Our message to Russia is also clear: Europe wants peace. Peace that can last, peace that protects Ukraine’s sovereignty, and peace that provides guarantees for its long-term security. Or, in simple words: peace that gives those children who have known nothing but war a chance to grow up in freedom," von der Leyen emphasized.

The U.S. is preparing direct talks between Russia and Europe on ending the war in Ukraine – Kushner reveals Washington’s next steps