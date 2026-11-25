U.S. President Donald Trump commented when asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that American negotiators want a peace deal between the Russian Federation and Ukraine by January. UNN reports this, citing the New York Post.

Details

"Who said that?" Trump asked, chuckling and exchanging a glance with a senior aide in the room. "What does he want me to do?"

Trump said the conflict has dragged on because "it takes two to tango."

"I am not limiting myself to time frames. I just want it to end. You know, this does not concern us. I would like it to end today, but it takes two to tango. So we will see what happens," Trump said.

"Sometimes putin looks as though he is ready, and Zelenskyy is not. Sometimes Zelenskyy would like to do it, and putin is not ready. It depends on the day," he added.

Supplement

Zelenskyy earlier stated in an interview that U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were insisting on a peace deal "as soon as possible," and ideally by January, Zelenskyy said. Ukraine risks facing demands for significant concessions, he said, while putin shows no signs of being ready to end the war.

"I believe that today's team of negotiators wants to end the war as quickly as possible. In our case, that means yesterday. In my view, the American team wants to accomplish this by December-January. And we very much want this, but I said that it should not be exclusively at Ukraine's expense. If the "ruskiye" continue to demonstrate amnesia and feed us historical briefings instead of negotiation results, then a moment of a new political reality in the United States of America will arrive. We will continue doing everything to ensure that the war ends," Zelenskyy said.