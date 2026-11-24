The premiere of the documentary film "Ash and Crayons" by director Evgeny Afineevsky, known for the films "Winter on Fire" and "Freedom on Fire," took place in New York. The film tells the stories of eight Ukrainian children whose lives were changed by Russian aggression: they endured shelling, severe injuries, occupation, captivity, and forced deportation to Russia, reports UNN, citing Kinomania.

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Currently, "Ash and Crayons" is being screened at the Village East by Angelika cinema in New York. Starting December 4, the film is planned to be shown in more than 100 cinemas across the United States. The film will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on December 3, 2026.

The film centers on the personal stories of eight young Ukrainians. Roman Oleksiv from Vinnytsia suffered severe burns as a result of a Russian missile strike, and after treatment and rehabilitation, he returned to an active life and took up ballroom dancing. Oleksandra Pascal continued practicing gymnastics after having her leg amputated. Vladyslav Buriak, who ended up in Russian captivity as a teenager, dreams of becoming a diplomat.

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The director pays particular attention to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. Among the film's protagonists is Bohdan Yermokhin, who was forcibly taken from occupied Mariupol but later managed to return home.

The film combines documentary footage, the children's personal testimonies, and animation by Ukrainian artists. Through the protagonists' stories, the film explores the consequences of the war for Ukraine's youngest citizens, their ability to overcome what they have experienced, and to preserve their dreams for the future.

"Ash and Crayons" is a documentary film produced by Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Director: Evgeny Afineevsky. Running time: 99 minutes.