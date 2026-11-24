Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko take Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and fly with him to Kyiv, while Ukraine would guarantee their safety, UNN reports, citing Novyny.LIVE.

Details

Zelenskyy's first reaction to Lukashenko's "proposal" was criticism—he called it "an unserious conversation."

We are at war; we cannot meet in Moscow, and we cannot meet in Kyiv. We all understand this perfectly well. When someone says something like that, it is simply an unserious conversation — Zelenskyy noted.

The President also responded ironically to the proposal of a joint flight: "He proposes taking me along. What am I to him, a suitcase or something? Take me on a plane and fly. Well, to Moscow—for what?"

According to Zelenskyy, such unconstructive initiatives merely clutter the information space and do not bring an end to the war any closer.

In addition

However, the President of Ukraine later proposed that Lukashenko "take Putin" and come to Kyiv.

Let Lukashenko take Putin and fly to Kyiv. We guarantee them a safe reception. These are negotiations - Zelenskyy concluded.

We remind you

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy act as a "security guarantor" and fly together to Moscow for negotiations.