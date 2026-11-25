The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Norway, Yevhenii Khmara and Tore Sandvik, signed an agreement on cooperation regarding the implementation of Ukraine’s DELTA combat system in the Norwegian army. This was reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine will provide its Norwegian partners with access to DELTA components for its implementation and further development.

At the same time, our agreements do not provide for the transfer of combat or other operational data from Ukraine. Norway will receive a secure digital tool tested by war, which will be adapted to its defense needs - Khmara clarified.

It is stated that Norway will be able to use and adapt the system, as well as contribute to its further development. The parties will also exchange experience regarding the implementation, use, and training in working with the combat ecosystem.

As a reminder

In Germany, they will establish a joint venture to produce Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs. The first thousands of drones are planned to be manufactured in 2027.

Britain and Norway will finance the construction of two modern combat boats for Ukraine