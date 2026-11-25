Norway will implement the Ukrainian DELTA combat system in its army
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine will provide Norway with access to DELTA components for implementation and development. The transfer of combat and operational data is not предусмотрена.
The Ministers of Defense of Ukraine and Norway, Yevhenii Khmara and Tore Sandvik, signed an agreement on cooperation regarding the implementation of Ukraine’s DELTA combat system in the Norwegian army. This was reported by the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that Ukraine will provide its Norwegian partners with access to DELTA components for its implementation and further development.
At the same time, our agreements do not provide for the transfer of combat or other operational data from Ukraine. Norway will receive a secure digital tool tested by war, which will be adapted to its defense needs
It is stated that Norway will be able to use and adapt the system, as well as contribute to its further development. The parties will also exchange experience regarding the implementation, use, and training in working with the combat ecosystem.
As a reminder
In Germany, they will establish a joint venture to produce Ukrainian reconnaissance UAVs. The first thousands of drones are planned to be manufactured in 2027.
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