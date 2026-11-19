The United Kingdom and Norway will jointly finance the construction of two modern high-speed attack boats for Ukraine. The vessels will be built in the United Kingdom, and their equipment will include air defence systems, missile weaponry and self-protection systems. This is stated in a UK government statement, reports UNN.

Details

Each boat will be 30 metres long. According to the British government, they will have capabilities similar to those of frigates and will strengthen the offensive and defensive capabilities of the Ukrainian Navy.

The vessels will also help protect the Black Sea grain corridor, which is important for Ukrainian exports and global food security.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham stressed that the project would contribute not only to strengthening Ukraine’s defence but also to Europe’s security.

Stable and secure sea routes are the arteries of global trade, while Russia’s ongoing indiscriminate attacks in the Black Sea harm not only Ukraine and our European allies, but also the world’s most vulnerable countries - he said.

According to him, the British-built boats will help deter Russian aggression and provide Ukraine with important offensive capabilities and air defence systems.

The programme will be funded equally by the United Kingdom and Norway through the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, which is co-led by the two countries. The boats will be equipped with modern systems from European suppliers.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said that support for Ukraine would continue for as long as necessary.

These new high-speed attack boats will strengthen Ukraine’s defence in the Black Sea, help protect vital trade routes and deter Russian aggression. This is crucial for the security not only of Ukraine but of the entire NATO alliance - he noted.

The British government also announced its intention to provide Ukraine with a further 1,000 long-range drones to strengthen protection against Russian attacks on civilians.

In addition, last month the United Kingdom announced the allocation of more than £10 billion in additional financial assistance to Ukraine and confirmed its commitment to provide £3 billion annually in military support.

Sweden and the United Kingdom announced new military aid packages for Ukraine