Sweden and the United Kingdom have announced the provision of additional military assistance to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities and protect it from Russian attacks this winter. This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defence and the Swedish government, UNN writes.

Details

In particular, the United Kingdom will allocate £240 million (approximately $316 million) to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. The package includes the delivery of more than 1,000 missiles and launchers for short-range air defense systems, as well as more than a dozen radars.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, these systems have proven effective against Iranian-designed Shahed jet-powered drones, which Russia uses to strike Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The delivery of the weapons will begin in mid-December. It will supplement the 400 surface-to-air missiles that the United Kingdom had already delivered to Ukraine ahead of winter.

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At the same time, Sweden announced an additional allocation of approximately 720 million Swedish kronor (about $76 million) to support Ukraine’s defense. The funds will be directed to multilateral funds and initiatives, primarily to strengthen air defense and long-range strike capabilities.

Of this amount, approximately 200 million Swedish kronor will be allocated to the PURL initiative, under which the United States provides Ukraine with priority defense equipment funded by allies and partners. This is Sweden’s sixth contribution under the program. In total, the country has provided $572 million for its implementation.

Sweden will allocate another approximately 180 million Swedish kronor to the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition. Under this program, the Czech Republic purchases large quantities of ammunition on the global market with short delivery times, with financial support from other countries.

Sweden emphasized that its support for Ukraine will be long-term and will continue for as long as necessary. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is expected to announce the remainder of the winter aid package during a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Thursday.

Ukraine and the EU are preparing an emergency winter aid package in response to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure