Ukraine and the EU are preparing an emergency winter aid package in response to Russian strikes on energy infrastructure

Ukraine and the European Union are working on an emergency winter aid package that provides for the delivery of generators, charging stations, buses and support for transport infrastructure. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the prime minister, the aid is needed to counter the consequences of Russian attacks on Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Odesa and other cities. Special attention will be paid to bridges and crossings to ensure stable connections between the banks of the Dnipro.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians left without electricity

Koretskyi reported that, as a result of today's Russian strikes on power lines and substations in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, hundreds of thousands of people were left without electricity.

The situation is extremely difficult, and every time after such strikes, energy workers do everything possible to restore power — the prime minister emphasized.

Tomorrow, November 16, Koretskyi plans to meet in Brussels with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to coordinate the details of the aid package.

The head of government expects the decision to be finally approved and the first batches of the necessary equipment to arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Germany to allocate another €200 million to Ukraine for the winter – what the aid will be used for