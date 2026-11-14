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Germany to allocate another €200 million to Ukraine for the winter – what the aid will be used for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3506 views

Germany will soon allocate €200 million to Ukraine in response to Russian attacks on energy and municipal infrastructure. The allocation of the funds has not yet been specified.

Germany to allocate another €200 million to Ukraine for the winter – what the aid will be used for

Germany will soon provide Ukraine with an additional €200 million in winter assistance amid intensifying Russian attacks on energy and utility infrastructure. This was reported by Germany's Federal Foreign Office, UNN writes.

Details

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stressed that Russia is deliberately attacking facilities on which the supply of heat, water and electricity to Ukrainians depends.

According to him, Moscow is trying to use winter conditions as a tool to exert pressure on the civilian population and force Ukraine to capitulate.

In order to force Ukrainians to surrender, Russia is ready to use any means: heat, water and energy supply infrastructure is facing increasingly targeted attacks. This strategy is failing, as Putin continues to underestimate the resilience of Ukraine and its partners

– Wadephul said.

Germany is stepping up support for Ukraine ahead of winter

Germany's foreign policy office noted that €200 million is planned to be allocated in the near future.

The assistance is intended to support Ukraine during the winter period, when Russian strikes on critical infrastructure pose additional risks to the population.

At the same time, Germany's Foreign Office has not yet specified the exact allocation of funds among the areas of winter support.

Germany is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine - Zelenskyy03.11.26, 16:55 • 5378 views

Stepan Haftko

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