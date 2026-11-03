Germany is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$45.530.1851.050.37
ukenru
03:23 PM • 2176 views
The SBU has identified about 100 participants in the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka
03:05 PM • 4672 views
In Brussels, Ukraine, the United States, Europe and NATO will discuss security guarantees on November 4 - Zelenskyy
02:55 PM • 4682 views
Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on the energy sector — Ukrenergo
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13017 views
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
01:59 PM • 9730 views
Temporary disruptions to the water supply may occur in Kyiv—the reason has become known
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 8798 views
In October, Russia lost up to 9 Su-34s, while its production capacity is up to 18 aircraft per yearPhotoVideo
01:35 PM • 9638 views
The IMF presented scenarios for reviewing tariffs in Ukraine — the Ministry of Energy responded on whether increases should be expected and when
01:16 PM • 11727 views
Latvia convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's brutal attacks on Ukrainians
12:23 PM • 14715 views
Budanov: person in a medic's uniform found near the house in Borshchahivka was questioned and detained
11:38 AM • 18711 views
Ukraine expects all negotiating clusters with the EU to be opened by the end of the year — Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Russia attacked the energy infrastructure - which regions suffered damage and outagesPhotoNovember 3, 06:37 AM • 26486 views
3 ballistic and 49 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air ForceNovember 3, 07:41 AM • 20685 views
Russia struck energy infrastructure in 10 regions: where the power situation is the most difficultNovember 3, 08:14 AM • 20716 views
Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in contentNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 18858 views
Congressional elections have begun in the United States: Democrats lead Republicans12:04 PM • 8756 views
Publications
U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13002 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 28910 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 55113 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 63249 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027November 2, 02:10 PM • 66381 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Steve Witkoff
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in contentNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 18992 views
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movieNovember 3, 05:36 AM • 47409 views
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendshipNovember 3, 04:05 AM • 41833 views
In Italy, the investigation into the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini has been reopened after 51 yearsNovember 3, 03:05 AM • 35235 views
An outbreak of "mouse fever" has been recorded in Russia; more than 1,500 people have fallen ill in five regionsNovember 3, 02:05 AM • 31601 views
Actual
Heating
Kh-59
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot

Germany is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Germany is preparing a winter aid package for Ukraine. It was discussed together with air defense support, missiles, and F-16s.

Germany is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that the German government is preparing a winter support package for Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

New shelling, new strikes. It is important that Germany is with us at this time. Friedrich and I spoke about support packages and the decisions that are needed. There will be a winter support package. We spoke about further assistance, and about the great urgency of air defense and providing Ukraine with PAC-2, PAC-3, and IRIS-T missiles

- Zelenskyy said.

He added that he and Merz also discussed a new support package of this kind for Ukrainian F-16s.

We remind you

Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said on Monday that a new aid package for Ukraine was already ready. He was responding to his colleague, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini, who said he would try to halt Italy’s economic and military support for Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Antonio Tajani
MIM-104 Patriot
Friedrich Merz
IRIS-T
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon