Germany is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that the German government is preparing a winter support package for Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

New shelling, new strikes. It is important that Germany is with us at this time. Friedrich and I spoke about support packages and the decisions that are needed. There will be a winter support package. We spoke about further assistance, and about the great urgency of air defense and providing Ukraine with PAC-2, PAC-3, and IRIS-T missiles - Zelenskyy said.

He added that he and Merz also discussed a new support package of this kind for Ukrainian F-16s.

We remind you

Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said on Monday that a new aid package for Ukraine was already ready. He was responding to his colleague, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini, who said he would try to halt Italy’s economic and military support for Kyiv.