20 members of the U.S. House of Representatives from both parties, led by Representatives Don Bacon, Pat Ryan, and Gil Cisneros, called on President Donald Trump to withdraw the invitation extended to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit in Miami. This is stated in the text of a letter dated November 19, 2026, reports UNN.

Details

As reasons for withdrawing the invitation, the Republican and Democratic lawmakers cited Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has continued for more than four years, as well as the possible transfer of intelligence by Russia to Iran, which resulted in 12 U.S. service members being wounded in an Iranian missile-and-drone strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia in March 2026.

We strongly urge you to withdraw this invitation immediately. Russia not only launched an unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine more than four years ago, but there are now alarming reports that it provided Iran with satellite imagery and related intelligence that may have facilitated Iran’s attacks on U.S. forces… Now is not the time for economic cooperation or discussions with Russia—except to discuss ending its unjust war—whether as part of the G20 summit or at any other forum. We must continue to ensure that Russia is held accountable for its horrific actions, which have harmed both U.S. service members and the people of Ukraine — the letter states.

Reminder

The Trump administration quietly shelved proposals to use business deals as an incentive for Russia to end the war in Ukraine after the Kremlin showed little interest in the proposed energy and aviation projects.