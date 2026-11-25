Ukraine is committed to constructive relations with Hungary — to equal relations based on mutual respect for our peoples. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this following a meeting with the head of the Hungarian government, Péter Magyar, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the sides reached agreements on all key areas of bilateral cooperation, including energy.

They discussed the supply of diesel and other necessary petroleum products to Ukraine. Infrastructure needs primarily include expanding the railway connection between our countries, developing the Kyiv–Budapest route, electrifying the railway, and developing border crossing points — reconstructing existing ones and building new crossing points — the head of state noted.

They also discussed security issues with Magyar. In particular, Zelenskyy provided information about the situation on the front and Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages.

This war can truly be stopped only with the full solidarity of Europe, America, and all those who genuinely want real peace — solidarity with Ukraine. I thank the Prime Minister for his clear position on our defence against Russia. Ukrainian defence matters for all of Europe, and this has already been proven by the experience of the 20th century — the President summarized.

To remind you

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Budapest.

Magyar played volleyball with Zelenskyy in Berehove