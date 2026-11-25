The Verkhovna Rada approved the legalization of the cryptocurrency market in Ukraine. Parliament reported this on November 25, UNN writes.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant draft law No. 10225-d on new rules for the cryptocurrency market. It was supported by 271 members of parliament.

The document defines the rules for working with virtual assets and establishes requirements for market participants. In addition, it sets out the procedure for taxing transactions involving virtual assets.

"The Rada has finally adopted No. 10225-d as a whole — the legalization of the virtual assets (crypto) market in Ukraine and the establishment of rules for their taxation," Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of parliament from the Finance Committee, commented on social media.

According to him, "the law will enter into force in July 2027." "Until 2028, a preferential rate of 5%+5% of the entire volume will apply. After that, 18%+5%," he reported.

He noted that, thanks to the new legislation, there are expectations of "already seeing UAH 15 billion in additional budget revenues."

The draft law is part of Ukraine's commitments to the IMF and the EU under the Ukraine Facility, said Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk, a member of parliament from the Finance Committee.

Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget