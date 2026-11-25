Poland asked its allies to examine the possibility of shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine when they are heading toward NATO territory, after three projectiles fell in the country last week. UNN writes about this, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Warsaw put forward the idea for discussion during a meeting of ambassadors of the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels on Monday, November 23, people familiar with the matter said. "Some countries supported the proposal, but the discussion was preliminary, and no decision was made," the sources said.

The idea is controversial because it would expand NATO's defensive actions into Ukraine — a step that could potentially put the allies at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, the publication notes.

After the meeting, NATO announced the deployment of an airborne warning and control system aircraft to Poland to monitor the country's eastern region and consider sending additional assets.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday accused Moscow of a "deliberate provocation" after an airspace violation occurred near a site where thousands of international military personnel were conducting military exercises.

Poland, along with other eastern NATO members such as Romania and the Baltic states, has experienced repeated incursions by missiles and drones as Moscow intensifies its attacks on Ukraine. In response, Ukraine is striking Russian oil refineries, ships, and military facilities, the publication writes.

"On Monday in Brussels, the discussion did not go into detail about what a potential NATO response would entail in terms of resources," the sources said.

According to them, "this would potentially require Kyiv to send warnings and provide the alliance with access to its airspace." "But any such step would also require the unanimity of the allies, which, according to the sources, does not exist, as well as coordination by NATO's supreme allied commander."

"This discussion is ongoing," Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Wednesday, November 25, on RMF FM radio, responding to a question about the possibility of intercepting missiles before they enter NATO airspace. "This did not just start now. It has been going on for a long time. But, in my opinion, one country alone is clearly incapable of doing this," he said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz said he saw "greater readiness to discuss this issue" among the allies, but that "so far there is no determination" to act.

A NATO spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Poland's Ministry of Defense declined to comment.

"This decision also carries risks because it could potentially make NATO a party to the conflict," the sources said. "This is a line the alliance is trying not to cross," said one official from an eastern member state, speaking on condition of anonymity.

At the same time, the growing number of acts of sabotage across Europe has raised questions about where the alliance should draw the line against the threat from Russia, prompting some officials to call for a more decisive response.

"A missile or drone approaching our airspace already poses a direct threat to us," Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski told Polish public radio on Wednesday, November 25. "I believe that shooting down a missile over Ukraine at Ukraine's request would fall under the definition of self-defense," he said.

Merz warned of Russia’s ambitions far beyond Ukraine and promised support for Kyiv