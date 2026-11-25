German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that Moscow’s ambitions extend beyond Ukraine and promised to continue military support for Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

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"Russia knows exactly what it wants, and Russia wants more than Ukraine," Merz said on Wednesday in Berlin, as lawmakers discussed the 2027 budget. "Anyone who does not understand this either does not understand the world as it is, or is pursuing an entirely different agenda—one that contradicts this country’s freedom, openness, and liberal values," he said.

Merz, the publication writes, was targeting the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, the largest opposition party, which leads in national polls, advocates warmer ties with Moscow, and wants to end German military aid to Ukraine.

Merz, as quoted by The Guardian, warned that "Russia is escalating tensions in the Baltic region, Poland, the Black Sea, and even in space."

"It is escalating on a massive scale—including here, within our own borders, even at the cost of human lives. This is the situation, ladies and gentlemen. And that is precisely why we Europeans must—and will—set clear boundaries for Russia."

He repeatedly returned to his central message: "By supporting Ukraine, we are supporting and protecting ourselves."

"This is true in a sense that perhaps is not yet fully understood by many in our country," he stressed.

Speaking about last week’s Coalition of the Willing meeting in Berlin, Merz said that the US delegation was "seemingly, quite obviously surprised by how united… the Europeans are on this issue."

"It is precisely this determination, ladies and gentlemen, that allows for cautious optimism about the prospect of peace—real peace," he said.

With US support declining under President Donald Trump, Europe, Bloomberg notes, has taken on a larger share of Ukraine’s financing as the war approaches the five-year mark. EU leaders are considering the European Commission’s proposal to mobilize up to €45 billion ($49 billion) in additional support for 2027.

EU officially proposed a new loan of up to €45 billion for Ukraine - what are the terms, and what do Russian reparations have to do with it

Germany has provided or allocated nearly €58 billion in military funding since Russia’s full-scale invasion and allocated €11.6 billion for Ukraine in next year’s budget. The AfD and the left-wing Linke party oppose arms deliveries, while public support has weakened. Only 46% of Germans surveyed in September expressed support for military aid, while 53% were opposed.

Nevertheless, Merz and Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil remain committed to supporting Ukraine. Merz cited last week’s Berlin meeting of the Coalition of the Willing as evidence of European unity and determination. The meeting took place several hours after Trump met with Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China, where Trump called the Russian leader "my friend."

Merz, The Guardian writes, also addressed this week’s EU summit, which will begin on November 26, and the likely contentious negotiations over the EU’s next budget.

He rejected the "impression" that, in his view, Germany spends too much on contributions to the EU.

But Merz indicated that he "insists that we limit and focus our spending on what truly strengthens Europe today," particularly security and competitiveness.

Passionately defending European integration, he said that only such targeted spending would give Europe "the guarantee that we will not merely become a plaything in this world, but will also have a role in shaping it."

In conclusion, Merz reiterated his earlier view that Germany is facing serious challenges that have remained unresolved for too long, and therefore one budget "is far from solving all our problems," but noted that "we have begun to change course" as economic indicators begin to improve.

He stated that Germany has "neglected fundamental issues for far too long" concerning defense, infrastructure, demographic change, and the economy, as well as the need to address these issues urgently.

Merz threatens to block the EU budget if all countries do not agree to fund Ukraine - FT