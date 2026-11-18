On November 18, the European Commission officially proposed additional financial support for Ukraine in the form of a loan of up to €45 billion in 2027, to be financed through EU borrowing on the capital markets and repaid through future Russian military reparations to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, the European Commission adopted a series of legislative proposals to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of up to €45 billion in 2027, which will help cover the country's financing gap of approximately €70 billion for next year - the EU institution reported.

These proposals, it said, follow the provision of the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan by the EU for 2026 and 2027 and "confirm the Union's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing war of aggression".

President Ursula von der Leyen said in this regard: "Europe will continue to provide maximum support for Ukraine and maximum pressure on Russia. We have provided vital support to Ukraine throughout this war. And we will continue to help Ukraine protect its people and infrastructure from Russian attacks. And keep schools and hospitals open while Russia bombards Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles. Ukraine's needs for 2026 are covered. And today we are proposing a further €45 billion to cover two-thirds of its needs for 2027. Together with our international partners, we will strengthen Ukraine. For as long as it takes to achieve a just and lasting peace".

"Our support is accompanied by strict conditions that strengthen Ukraine's economy and institutions, paving its way toward EU membership. The EU is fulfilling its obligations. Ukraine's other international partners must now follow this example," said Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity; Implementation and Simplification

Andrius Kubilius, EU Commissioner for Defence and Space, added: "Europe stands with Ukraine, and Ukraine will prevail. The additional €25 billion for defence announced today complements the €60 billion for defence under the Ukraine Support Loan. These funds are crucial for supporting Ukraine's defence throughout 2027, in particular through air-defence assets, drone and counter-drone systems, missiles and ammunition. We will also accelerate the development of joint capabilities with Ukraine, which is important for Europe's defence readiness and security".

"With the additional support of €45 billion for 2027, Europe is fulfilling its commitments. We are also working closely with our international partners, who can now contribute through new financing mechanisms. Our support will remain linked to reforms, in particular regarding the rule of law and the fight against corruption, as strong institutions are essential for Ukraine's European future. And as Ukraine delivers on key reforms, including the interim benchmarks, we are also accelerating its gradual integration into our Union. This is an investment in our collective security, Europe's strategic autonomy, and the strength and resilience of our Union," stated Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement.

What the new aid entails

The legislative package, as indicated, consists of:

a proposal to establish the Instrument for Coordinated Support to Ukraine, providing for "a new loan of up to €45 billion, to be financed through borrowing on the capital markets";

a proposal to amend the existing regulation on the MFF (the EU's multiannual budget), which would allow the EU budget to guarantee the new loan;

incentives for international partners to provide additional financial support to Ukraine through proposals to amend the existing Ukraine Facility and Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism.

Projected financial support for Ukraine in 2027

The proposed support amounting to €45 billion "will be provided in the form of a limited-recourse loan (a loan whose repayment is tied to certain sources/conditions)".

This means that Ukraine will be obliged to repay the principal amount only after receiving reparations from Russia - the EU institution emphasized.

The proposed support, it is noted, will be structured into two components:

up to €25 billion will be allocated for military assistance;

up to €20 billion – for general budget support.

"The support will help Ukraine strengthen its defense capabilities, maintain essential public services, and preserve its economic resilience. It will also contribute to closer integration between Ukraine's and Europe's defense industries. Budget support will be conditional on Ukraine carrying out reforms, particularly in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption, which are important for meeting the interim benchmarks under the "Fundamentals" cluster," the European Commission stated.

EU support for Ukraine, it is reported, will be financed through borrowing by the Union on the capital markets. The new loan will be guaranteed by the EU budget headroom. The headroom guarantees EU financial assistance programs for Ukraine adopted since 2023 and provides reliable and cost-effective support for the loan, the European Commission explained.

Mobilizing additional support from international partners

"As in 2026, the EU proposes to cover around two-thirds of Ukraine's urgent financial needs, while sustained support from international partners will be necessary to meet the remaining needs. To facilitate additional contributions from third countries, the European Commission proposes two further amendments under the Instrument for Coordinated Support to Ukraine," the statement said.

The European Commission explained:

first, the European Commission proposes expanding the possibilities for using future windfall profits generated from frozen Russian sovereign assets. An amendment to the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism will allow these revenues, after the repayment of the previous G7-backed loans issued under this instrument has been completed, to contribute to the repayment of new corresponding loans provided by the EU and G7 partners. This will also allow future windfall profits from immobilized Russian assets to contribute to the repayment of the proposed €45 billion loan and the existing €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, "without changing the principle that Ukraine will be obliged to repay the principal amount only after receiving reparations from Russia";

second, the European Commission proposes a new mechanism to facilitate additional EU lending to Ukraine, fully backed by guarantees from third countries. Up to €5 billion in additional EU loans could be implemented through the Ukraine Facility with financial support from third countries rated AAA/Aaa. This "will allow international partners to support Ukraine through well-established EU programs for borrowing capacity and the disbursement of loans backed by reliable guarantees for the Union budget".

"The EU stands by its position that Russia must be held responsible for the damage caused by its war of aggression against Ukraine. The Union reserves the right to use blocked Russian assets to repay the loans in full compliance with EU law and international law," the European Commission stated.

Next steps

"The legislative proposals will now be submitted to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU for consideration and adoption in accordance with the applicable legislative procedures," the European Commission said.

The European Commission, it is noted, "will work closely with parliamentarians and the Member States to ensure the necessary mechanisms for the timely and predictable provision of financial support to Ukraine in 2027".

Supplement

Since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the EU and its Member States have provided Ukraine and Ukrainians with total support amounting to nearly €238 billion – "more than anyone else," the European Commission emphasized.

In 2027, the European Commission will reportedly "disburse the remaining €45 billion available under the Ukraine Support Loan for defense and the budget, subject to the completion of the agreed reforms and the fulfillment of political conditions."

"In addition, a new support package worth up to €45 billion will cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s additional financial needs for next year. The remaining third should come from sustained, coordinated support from international partners, including the timely fulfillment of commitments undertaken by the G7 and other partners," the European Commission emphasized.