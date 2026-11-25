On Wednesday, November 25, most of Ukraine will see cloudy skies with clear spells. This is reported by UNN , citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the nearly uniform weather will be caused by the rear part of an active cyclone centered near Voronezh.

Pressure will rise. Gusty winds from the northwest and west will bring in cold air; however, nearly continuous cloud cover at night will protect it from stronger cooling, while during the day it will hinder warming, so temperatures will change little throughout the day.

Except in the south, light snow in places; icy conditions on some roads. Winds northwesterly and westerly, 7–12 m/s; in Ukraine, except for the western, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions, gusts of 15–18 m/s in places during the day. Temperatures from 3° below zero to 3° above zero; in the southern regions, 1–6° above zero during the day; in the Carpathians, 4–9° below zero throughout the day - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, Wednesday will be cloudy, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures from -2° to +1°.

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