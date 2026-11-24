Illustrative photo

In Odesa region, the number of local power grid outages has increased 15-fold following the latest enemy shelling, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

Energy workers managed to stabilize the situation after the attacks. We understand how, after prolonged outages, people want to warm their homes, prepare food, charge their devices, and take care of all their household chores as quickly as possible. However, switching on powerful electrical appliances simultaneously leads to overloaded grids, new outages, and repeated power cuts - the statement said.

Up to three weeks without electricity — media outlets have voiced a bleak forecast for Odesa

Energy workers also appealed to Ukrainians for help: during outages, disconnect powerful appliances from the grid, and after power is restored, switch them on one at a time. It is especially important to gradually increase the power of electric heating.

This will help reduce the number of outages and allow you and your neighbors to have power for longer - the statement said.

Odesa and the region return to outage schedules — energy workers make an important request