Odesa and the region return to outage schedules — energy workers make an important request
Kyiv • UNN
Energy workers have completed complex repairs, and the region is returning to outage schedules. They ask residents to turn on powerful appliances one at a time.
Energy workers have carried out complex repairs - Odesa and the region are returning to outage schedules, UNN reports, citing DTEK.
The grids are currently extremely vulnerable to overloads. Therefore, we have an important request: when your power comes back on, do not switch on all electrical appliances at once
Energy workers urge people to use boilers, washing machines, heaters and other high-powered appliances one at a time.
This will help prevent new accidents and make the power supply more stable
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