Energy workers have carried out complex repairs - Odesa and the region are returning to outage schedules, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

The grids are currently extremely vulnerable to overloads. Therefore, we have an important request: when your power comes back on, do not switch on all electrical appliances at once - the company reported.

Energy workers urge people to use boilers, washing machines, heaters and other high-powered appliances one at a time.

This will help prevent new accidents and make the power supply more stable - the company concluded.

Up to three weeks without electricity — media outlets have voiced a bleak forecast for Odesa